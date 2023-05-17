Organization promotes use of native plants

Summer sun — to humans an inconvenience at times, to butterflies a boon.
Alycyn Culbertson, who went to great lengths to provide a welcoming environment at her home filled with milkweed and passion vine, also found a way to have the best of both worlds.
“I have a great view from my garden where I’m sitting, with plenty of air conditioning,” she said.
Culbertson, of the Village of DeLuna, wears many hats. Beyond her at-home endeavors, she serves as president of the Villages Butterfly Gardens Club and vice president of the Villages Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.