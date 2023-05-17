Organization promotes use of native plants

Linda Neff, left, of the Village of Duval; John Nicholson, center, of the Village of Glenbrook; and Linda Hunt, of the Village of Pinellas, look at coreopsis and firebush as members on the executive committee of The Villages Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society, at Alycyn Culbertson’s home in the Village of DeLuna.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

Summer sun — to humans an inconvenience at times, to butterflies a boon.

Alycyn Culbertson, who went to great lengths to provide a welcoming environment at her home filled with milkweed and passion vine, also found a way to have the best of both worlds.

“I have a great view from my garden where I’m sitting, with plenty of air conditioning,” she said.

Culbertson, of the Village of DeLuna, wears many hats. Beyond her at-home endeavors, she serves as president of the Villages Butterfly Gardens Club and vice president of the Villages Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society.

Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.