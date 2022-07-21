Orchid Gala to raise money for women vets

You do not have to be a singer to join The Opera Club of The Villages or attend its upcoming Orchid Gala fundraiser.
The eighth annual event will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Brownwood Hotel and Spa. The Opera Club is collaborating with another club for the first time to raise money for two separate efforts — the Opera Club’s Harold S. Schwartz Music Scholarship and Villagers for Veterans’ Ashley’s House project.
“The Orchid Gala is our biggest event each year,” said Opera Club president Gerri Piscitelli, of the Village De La Vista. “The theme this year is ‘Broadway’ and we have professional performers coming as entertainment.”
Each year, the Opera Club gives out scholarships to musical performance students from the tri-county area in the form of the Harold S. Schwartz Music Scholarship. Piscitelli said the goal is to keep young people on the path to musical performance and share a love for classical music.
The gala will feature live and silent auctions, a cocktail hour and a five-course dinner.
