Orchid Club provides open forum to learn

The Orchid Club members arm fans of anything floral with the knowledge to take care of a plant that can be often be perplexing to first-time growers.
Club steering committee members Ellen Conner and Art Fenn said there really isn’t anything to fear, however.
A little water and some sun go a long way.
“Taking care of orchids is a matter of three things,” said Conner, of the Village of Lynnhaven. “You have to water them, you have to feed them, and you have to keep your eye on them."
