Oranges’ short supply, high demand raises orange juice prices

For orange growers, every fruit counts toward a good harvest.
And with juice prices up 5.8% year over year — even as consumers keep clamoring for Florida orange juice — a full harvest can be rewarding.
But the rising OJ prices are just one of several everyday sources of inflation placing pressure on tri-county area residents. Beef price increases are coinciding with a reduced cattle inventory nationwide and in Florida, while the rising cost of gasoline adds to consumer and producer worries.
