Orange Blossom Lions Club donates to Lady Lake Library

The Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club and the Lady Lake Public Library are partnering to reduce the summer slide in reading for children. The lions club donated $1,000 toward the library’s summer reading program. Nicole LeFrancois, a youth program coordinator, said the library appreciates this donation that supports the summer reading program that begins June 6 and ends July 29. “Our goal every summer is to prevent the summer slide,” LeFrancois said. “We facilitate programs that are going to encourage kids to read.”
