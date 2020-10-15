Today is the last day to respond to the 2020 Census.
The sudden change comes after the Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that field operations for the 2020 Census are to end today instead of at the end of the month.
The Census exists to count every person living in the United States and its five territories. The Census provides data used to support communities and is part of the process to which government
officials turn when choosing where billions of dollars in funds should be allocated.
The Census also determines how many seats each state in the country will have in the U.S. House of Representatives and helps draw congressional and state legislative districts.
“With that representation comes more resources,” said Marilyn Stephens, assistant regional Census manager for the Census for the Atlanta Region, which includes Florida.
