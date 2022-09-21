Operation Shoebox ramps up for holidays

Operation Shoebox volunteers in The Villages will attempt to “bankrupt” their leader at an upcoming fundraising event. The next big fundraiser for the group is the one Operation Shoebox Director Camille Gieck lovingly refers to as “Bankrupt Camille.” “We pass around a basket and everyone puts money in,” the Village of Chatham resident said. “I pledge to match the entire amount collected. Last year was $1,909, so I’m ready to surpass it. ... I’ve done this the last few years. It’s just money. It’s going to a good cause, and I know it’s something the nonprofit needs.” As the holiday season approaches, the group is ramping up its production and fundraising efforts. During its Monday meeting, volunteers packed 500 boxes to ship out to U.S. service members.
That number was about 100 more than the group’s usual weekly production, and it will only increase.
Gieck said Operation Shoebox will pack about 1,000 boxes and stockings a week as it gets closer to Christmas.
Every Monday, the club meets at Lake Miona Regional Recreation Complex to sort items and fill bags before packing up boxes to ship to troops deployed overseas.
“We put five bags per box, and each bag contains items like hard candies, granola and breakfast bars, powdered drink mixes for water bottles, crackers,” Gieck said. “We can make the bags as heavy as we need because each box is a set price.”
