Operation Shoebox needs help reaching new year goal

Camille Gieck needs the community’s help to support more deployed troops than ever. The president of Operation Shoebox in The Villages wants every troop deployed overseas to get a piece of home while they serve their country.
Operation Shoebox is a nonprofit organization based in Belleview that sends packages filled with personal toiletries, stationery, snack items and handwritten thank-you letters to troops. Last year, the Villages group sent more than 30,000 packages — and volunteers want to send even more this year.
