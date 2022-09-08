Operation Shoebox hosting various events to raise funds

Operation Shoebox has some big events on its calendar for the remainder of 2022. The club, which sends care packages to U.S. service members deployed overseas, is planning a variety of ways to raise money to support its missions.
Operation Shoebox typically hosts bingo night the first Monday of each month for $5, but this Saturday is providing bigger prizes for Super Saturday Bingo at Savannah Center. Tickets are $10. Doors open at 11 a.m. and bingo starts at noon.
Club director Camille Gieck said Super Saturday Bingo is one of three special events scheduled for the rest of the year.
“All events are to raise money so we can ship Christmas stockings in December to soldiers,” Gieck said. “It’s a big initiative of ours, and we have to make sure we are prepared.”
Super bingo is different from the usual monthly games because the games are bigger, with larger prizes.
