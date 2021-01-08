Opera Club Scholarship winner to perform at VPO Classical Concert

To Villages Philharmonic Orchestra founder and conductor Pasquale Valerio, every concert counts, and the Classical Concert 2021 is no exception.
Opera Club of The Villages’s Harold S. Schwartz Scholarship recipient Dominic Muzzi will be the featured pianist at this year’s concert, which will take place at 3 and 7 p.m. on Friday at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.
“A few musicians have started their career with The Villages Philharmonic, and (go on to) start a huge career, and Dominic is one of them,” Valerio said. “Personally I am extremely happy to have this wonderful friend and very wonderful soloist.”
Read this story and many others in Friday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.