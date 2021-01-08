Opera Club Scholarship winner to perform at VPO Classical Concert

Dominic Muzzi, a Beverly Hills, Florida, resident and former competitor in the 2012 Harold Schwartz Scholarship, will be the featured soloist at the upcoming Villages Philharmonic Orchestra classical concert.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

To Villages Philharmonic Orchestra founder and conductor Pasquale Valerio, every concert counts, and the Classical Concert 2021 is no exception.

Opera Club of The Villages’s Harold S. Schwartz Scholarship recipient Dominic Muzzi will be the featured pianist at this year’s concert, which will take place at 3 and 7 p.m. on Friday at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.

“A few musicians have started their career with The Villages Philharmonic, and (go on to) start a huge career, and Dominic is one of them,” Valerio said. “Personally I am extremely happy to have this wonderful friend and very wonderful soloist.”

