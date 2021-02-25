Opera Club in gear for annual music scholarship

The Opera Club of The Villages will go forward this year with the club’s Harold S. Schwartz Music Scholarship for area music students, with some changes due to COVID-19.
The deadline is March 1 for scholarship applications, which are open to eligible Lake, Marion and Sumer County graduating high school seniors who will major or minor in music in college.
“We want to encourage these kids, and music education is very expensive, whether they have to use it for tuition or a new instrument,” said Opera Club president Gerri Piscitelli. “We want our award to be significant.”
