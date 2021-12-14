Open Air Concert Series kicks off today

Favorite songs from Queen, Elton John, ABBA, The Guess Who, Grand Funk Railroad and Frankie Avalon, Little Anthony and Lou Christie will shine for Villages residents in a festive, outdoor setting. The Villages Entertainment and entertainment company Victory Productions’ Open Air Concert Series 2021, featuring six nights of outdoor concerts, starts today at The Villages Polo Club.
Friday through Sunday, rock and pop greats perform some of their best.
Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee The Guess Who will bring the top 40 hits, like “These Eyes,” “Clap for the Wolfman” and “Hand Me Down World,” that made it a rock legend.
