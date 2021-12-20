Open Air Concert Series 2021 closes week of rocking shows

The Open Air Concert Series 2021 ended just as it began – with a polo field full of music fans enjoying an evening of quality entertainment under the stars.
The second annual series, which this year attracted record crowds, ended on a high note with a rocking show by Grand Funk Railroad on Saturday at The Villages Polo Club.
The band's legacy lives on more than 50 years since it formed in 1969, having laid the groundwork in rock for bands like Foreigner, Journey and Van Halen.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
