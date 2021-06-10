Only in The Villages: Woodworkers Club

The Villages Woodworkers Club is buzzing with excitement as preparations continue for the second woodshop.
The new location near Brownwood will double the opportunities for members to have fun and further their work, including their charitable endeavors.
Club President Michael Linda “Mike” Borfitz said everyone is looking forward to the day the new shop opens. Currently, there are only a few things that need tweaks, so the next few months look promising, she said.
Club membership sits right around 1,160 and is climbing. Borfitz said on Thursdays the shop is reserved for certification for new members on the waitlist.
