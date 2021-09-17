Only in The Villages: Villages team plays hardball

For a certain group of athletes, nothing brings back nostalgia more than the crack of a wooden bat against a baseball.
“There’s nothing like playing the game of baseball again,” said Gary Rima, of the Village of Mallory Square. “Love the crack of the bat. The regular game of baseball is something I’ve always loved doing.”
Last month, a group composed mostly of Villages residents revived their baseball team and started playing travel ball again on a squad known as the Vintages. Previous iterations of a senior baseball team had been attempted for local players but had fallen through for various reasons.
