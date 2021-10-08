Only in The Villages: Villages softball player reaches 1,000-hit milestone

Part of George Loew’s job managing the Division 2 Softball website is to track players’ upcoming milestones and alert Commissioner Don Brozick when they’re close to reaching them. So, when his name came up a few weeks ago, he was a bit bashful.
“It’s kind of embarrassing because, the way we have the agreement, I warn Don who’s coming up so he can be there,” Loew said, “and my name was on the list and it was a little embarrassing to do that.”
Loew was about to reach his 1,000th hit in Division 2, a mark he eventually crossed Sept. 15 in a game against the Expos at Everglades Softball Complex.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
