Only in The Villages: Villages softball player reaches 1,000-hit milestone

George Loew, of the Village of Belvedere, recently notched his 1,000th hit in recreation softball.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Part of George Loew’s job managing the Division 2 Softball website is to track players’ upcoming milestones and alert Commissioner Don Brozick when they’re close to reaching them. So, when his name came up a few weeks ago, he was a bit bashful.

“It’s kind of embarrassing because, the way we have the agreement, I warn Don who’s coming up so he can be there,” Loew said, “and my name was on the list and it was a little embarrassing to do that.”

Loew was about to reach his 1,000th hit in Division 2, a mark he eventually crossed Sept. 15 in a game against the Expos at Everglades Softball Complex.

Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.