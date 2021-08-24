Only in The Villages: Villagers perform their original songs and plays

In a strange way, the coronavirus pandemic revealed a new creative side to Mike Hassett. The resident actor found himself with a bit more time on his hands when things shut down last year. His wife, Carol, suggested he try writing.
This suggestion resulted in the script of a play called “The Van Ride.”
Members of The Villages Theater Company did a cold reading of the play, then made some suggestions to help polish the work.
“You get a different perspective,” said Hassett, of the Village of Fenney.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.