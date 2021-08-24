Only in The Villages: Villagers perform their original songs and plays

Marcel Hogue, of the Village Mira Mesa, portrays God during a rehearsal of the play Bible Bits.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

In a strange way, the coronavirus pandemic revealed a new creative side to Mike Hassett. The resident actor found himself with a bit more time on his hands when things shut down last year. His wife, Carol, suggested he try writing.

This suggestion resulted in the script of a play called “The Van Ride.”

Members of The Villages Theater Company did a cold reading of the play, then made some suggestions to help polish the work.

“You get a different perspective,” said Hassett, of the Village of Fenney.

