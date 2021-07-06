Only in The Villages: Villager won Miss Florida Senior Pageant, now on the board

Lady Lake, FL (32159)

Today

Tropical storm conditions possible. Scattered thunderstorms early, windy overnight with occasional rain likely. Low around 75F. ESE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions possible. Scattered thunderstorms early, windy overnight with occasional rain likely. Low around 75F. ESE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.