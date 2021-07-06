Only in The Villages: Villager won Miss Florida Senior Pageant, now on the board

When Joe Vece saw an article in The Villages Daily Sun about the Ms. Florida Senior America Pageant, he knew his wife should compete.
Terry Vece had never entered a pageant before, but the Village of Bonnybrook resident did have some experience being on stage, performing both tap and ballet dancing.
Joe convinced her to join the pageant in 2011.
“She’s got talent,” he said. “She loves to dance, she love to sing and she’s not bashful.”
Little did he know, she would end up winning and go on to the National pageant that same year.
