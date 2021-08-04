Only in The Villages: Villager plays 214 pickleball courts

On Aug. 28, 2013, Deane Chickering set out to achieve a task that required determination and patience.
The Village of Bonnybrook resident began a quest to play on every single pickleball court in The Villages. On July 20, he finally reached the finish line — a full game on all 214 courts.
Adding to his pursuit was that the number of courts in The Villages has continued to grow over his eight-year quest, making the accomplishment that much sweeter when it was over.
“It felt really good this time, because when I started, there were only 128 courts, then I finished 170,” Chickering said. “This one was really great because I traveled so far from Bonnybrook to the other side south, and that took quite a while. So I was so happy when I finally finished.”
Read this story and many others in Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.