Only in The Villages: Villager plays 214 pickleball courts

Deane Chickering, of the Village of Bonnybrook, recently finished playing all 214 pickleball courts in The Villages.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

On Aug. 28, 2013, Deane Chickering set out to achieve a task that required determination and patience.

The Village of Bonnybrook resident began a quest to play on every single pickleball court in The Villages. On July 20, he finally reached the finish line — a full game on all 214 courts.

Adding to his pursuit was that the number of courts in The Villages has continued to grow over his eight-year quest, making the accomplishment that much sweeter when it was over.

“It felt really good this time, because when I started, there were only 128 courts, then I finished 170,” Chickering said. “This one was really great because I traveled so far from Bonnybrook to the other side south, and that took quite a while. So I was so happy when I finally finished.”

Read this story and many others in Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.