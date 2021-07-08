Only in The Villages: Villager Makes Honor Flight’s Biggest Donation in Memory of His Daughter

Honor Flight will take off in October for its 50th mission in carrying veterans to Washington, D.C., to tour the monuments and memorials dedicated to their service.
But when that jet goes wheels-up this fall, it will do so in memory and honor of a special benefactor.
Last week, Villager Jim Drury and his wife, Frances, donated $56,000 to the group. They did so to honor Jim’s daughter, Karen, who passed away in June 2020 at 61. The second of his six children, Karen was born with Down syndrome. Yet, according to her father, she never let that stop her from living a full and vibrant life.
