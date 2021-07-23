Only in The Villages: villager boosts junior golf

It began as a way for The Villages High School golfers to bridge the long gap between seasons. And at its core, that hasn’t changed.
Along the way, though, the Highlander Junior Tour has managed to gain a wider foothold in Central Florida junior golf. Players and parents come from as far as Orlando, Clermont and Ocala for a more affordable option to tournaments elsewhere.
“It’s taken some time to talk to people and become known,” said Keith McColl, the Village of Chatham resident who runs the tour’s day-to-day operations. “It gives you a nice feeling that we are growing this the right way.”
