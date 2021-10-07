Only in The Villages: VHS swim team supports mom's breast cancer battle

This afternoon, The Villages High School swim team will trade its standard white caps for pink ones.
The Buffalo are joining thousands of athletics programs across various levels — both amateur and professional — in helping spread awareness of breast cancer and its impact this month.
For one swimmer in particular, senior Harper Fuchs, the messaging is especially important. Last year, her mother, Valerie, was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer, an especially aggressive and rare form, for which she’s still undergoing treatment.
“We’ve been doing it for years and we usually try to pick a meet where we wear the pink caps and, this year, when it affected Harper and her mom, it really hit home,” Buffalo head coach Jacqui Mitchell said.
