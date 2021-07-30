Only in The Villages: Tre Mann NBA watch party

Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 91F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.