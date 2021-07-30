Only in The Villages: Tre Mann NBA watch party

A familiar roar In support of Tre Mann sounded once again Thursday night In The Villages.
Only this time, it was for a piece of history.
Mann, a class of 2019 graduate of The Villages High School and a former Florida Gator, was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 18th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft in New York.
The first-round selection was met by a thunderous cheer inside Old Mill Playhouse at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square, where a watch-party event was attended by more than 100 supporters of Mann and the VHS basketball program.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Buffalo Booster Club president, Gary Nellans, of the Village Fernandina. “Not only for Tre (Mann), but also for his family and for The Villages as an entire community.
