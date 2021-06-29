Only in The Villages: Therapy dogs

The impact a dog can have on someone in need is immense, and no one knows it better than the Dynamic Dog Club’s therapy teams.
After more than a year of waiting, local therapy teams are getting back to bringing smiles to people’s faces.
Donna Mygrants, of the Dynamic Dog Club, and her cockapoo, Maizie, have visited places like hospices to schools to nursing homes and everywhere in between, touring as a fully certified R.E.A.D. and therapy dog-and-handler pair.
Mygrants leads a team of five people and their five therapy dogs, who make visits once a month at the Village Veranda, an assisted living facility in Lady Lake.
