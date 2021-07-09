Only in The Villages: The Khaki Quilters

A small audience sat waiting for a special presentation. The Khaki Quilters hosted six veterans and their families at their meeting for a Quilt of Valor ceremony.
Quilt of Valor is a foundation dedicated to giving veterans custom, handmade quilts as a sign of gratitude for their service to the country.
QOV and Khaki Quilters member Sheila Robbins, of the Village of Fernandina, gave a speech to the audience about the meaning behind a Quilt of Valor.
“The top of the quilt, with its many colors, shapes and fabrics, represents the communities and the many individuals we are,” Robbins said. “The batting is the center of the quilt, its warmth. It represents our hope to bring warmth, comfort, peace and healing to the individual who receives it.”
The back of the quilt represents the recipient themselves, their families and communities, and the nation as a whole. Each stitch that brings the quilt together is a symbol of the love, gratitude and, sometimes, even tears of the maker.
Applause filled the room as each veteran received their quilt by having it draped around their shoulders. Teary sniffles and claps drowned out the rain and thunder that boomed outside.
