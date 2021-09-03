Only in The Villages: Sports card show returns

For the first time in nearly two years, sports collectors in The Villages will have a chance to gather this weekend.
The Villages Sports Card and Collectible Club is hosting a show and sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Savannah Center, the group’s first show since January 2020 after taking a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’ll be good for people to come to our show, which they haven’t been able to do in a year and a half,” club treasurer Joe Dudik said. “People are looking forward to it.”
The show is open to the public and will feature more than 70 tables of cards and merchandise for fans and collectors to peruse. Club President Stu Sachs, of the Village of Bonita, estimates there will be more than 1 million total cards available to look through and potentially purchase at Saturday’s show.
