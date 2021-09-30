Only in The Villages: SoloRider ace

Rick Bailer, of the Village of Calumet Grove, demonstrates how he uses the SoloRider when he plays with The Ball Busters golf group.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Rick Bailer is quick to point out that holes-in-one are not uncommon in his family. “My dad had three holes-in-one,” the Village of Calumet Grove resident noted.

“My sister had three. My mom had two holes-in-one. So the family’s got quite a few.”

And Bailer now has three of his own, the most recent coming precisely a month ago when he found perfection with a 7-wood on the third hole of Belle Glade’s Calusa nine.

All three aces have come within the past seven years. That’s when Bailer took up full-time residency in The Villages — affording him more opportunity to get on the course in a SoloRider adaptive cart.

