Only in The Villages: SoloRider ace

Rick Bailer is quick to point out that holes-in-one are not uncommon in his family. “My dad had three holes-in-one,” the Village of Calumet Grove resident noted.
“My sister had three. My mom had two holes-in-one. So the family’s got quite a few.”
And Bailer now has three of his own, the most recent coming precisely a month ago when he found perfection with a 7-wood on the third hole of Belle Glade’s Calusa nine.
All three aces have come within the past seven years. That’s when Bailer took up full-time residency in The Villages — affording him more opportunity to get on the course in a SoloRider adaptive cart.
