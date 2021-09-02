Only in The Villages: Solheim Cup Villages Connection

Labor Day weekend seemed like a perfect opportunity for Kevin and Lori Kreiter to get away to their new place in the Village of Caroline.
Those plans changed 10 days ago. Instead, they’ll spend the weekend in Ohio watching the newest member of the family — well, close — compete for one of the most prestigious prizes in women’s golf.
Mina Harigae, engaged to the Kreiters’ oldest son, Travis, is one of three U.S. Solheim Cup rookies seeking to help the host nation wrest the trophy back from Europe when the transatlantic rivalry renews Saturday at Inverness Club.
