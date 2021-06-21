Only in The Villages: Softball pastor

The Villages Recreation Softball Division 4 manager Dave Bigelow saw Pelicans manager Bernie Cook and asked him how his church was doing.
“He said, ‘How’s the church going?’ and I said, ‘Which one are you talking about? The one down the road or the one here on the field?’” Cook said.
Cook, of the Village Palo Alto, not only manages and plays in Division 4, but he has been a pastor for 45 years and is a pastor at Mercy Pointe Church of God in Wildwood.
While the league doesn’t have an official pastor or anything of the sort, Cook has been known to help out his fellow players any way that he can if he’s asked.
