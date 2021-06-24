Only in The Villages: Service dogs bring message to churches

The children from Amazing Grace Lutheran Church’s Early Learning Center were in awe as they looked at Peace.
“Do you know what kind of dog Peace is?” Aimee Knoepfel, Early Learning Center director, asked the 3- and 4-year-olds in the church’s Oxford sanctuary. “Peace is a golden retriever, but she’s a lot more than that.”
Peace is a comfort dog based at Trinity Lutheran Church in Orlando. Her job is to interact with people at churches, schools, nursing homes, hospitals, events and in disaster response situations.
“She is a fully-trained LCC (Lutheran Church Charities) K-9 Comfort Dog,” said Julia Malenke, a Wildwood native and one of Peace’s handlers. “Peace goes all over Florida, specifically to places where people can feel warm and comfortable around her.”
