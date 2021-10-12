Only in The Villages: Second woodshop opens after years of work

After years of planning and a delay caused by the pandemic, a second woodshop is now available for use by members of The Villages Woodworkers Club.
The Brownwood Woodshop on Buena Vista Boulevard is the result of a partnership between the club, The Villages Developer, the Project Wide Advisory Committee and the Sumter Landing Community Development District.
The Developer donated the acreage next to the fire station across from Eisenhower Regional Recreation Complex. The District, on the recommendation of the Project Wide Advisory Committee, provided the building. The club provided the assets needed for the shop, such as equipment and furniture.
