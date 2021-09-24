Only in The Villages: Ryder Cup volunteer

Though George Allmann had followed the photos and videos of all the construction going up at Whistling Straits, seeing the completed work sprawled before him was nonetheless eye-popping.
“I’ve worked a lot of tournaments, but I’ve never seen like this,” the Village of Polo Ridge resident said after his first look at the 7,500 seats that rise behind the 18th green for this weekend’s Ryder Cup.
“To be that high up on that first tee and on the greens at (Nos.) 9 and 18, you can’t believe it,” he added. “It’s like a stadium.”
Wait until they fill up with people. And sound.
And it’ll be Allmann’s job to help keep some semblance of order as the biennial U.S.-vs.-Europe showdown for one of golf’s most coveted prizes comes down to the wire. If the dominoes fall just right, the Cup will be decided just below him.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.