Only in The Villages: Resident theatrical groups

Step-Ona-Stage players Jack Ramer, of the Village of Pine Ridge, and Barb Pearson, of the Village of Chatham, perform at Manatee Recreation Center.

 Cindy Skop, Daily Sun

The curtain is slowly retracting to reveal a new theatrical season, with several resident groups dusting off their scripts and gathering set pieces.

Within a few weeks, the spotlights will shine on the stage, and residents can see their fellow neighbors putting on a play or musical.

Step-Ona-Stage is taking the comedic route for its play, “Beau Jest,” which will be performed at 7 p.m. Sept. 29-30 and Oct. 1 at Lake Miona Regional Recreation Complex.

Tickets are $15 for Villages residents and guests with proper ID, and are available during rehearsal times, 4-6 p.m. Sundays at Lake Miona, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Manatee Recreation Center, and 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Lake Miona.

