Only in The Villages: Resident theatrical groups

The curtain is slowly retracting to reveal a new theatrical season, with several resident groups dusting off their scripts and gathering set pieces.
Within a few weeks, the spotlights will shine on the stage, and residents can see their fellow neighbors putting on a play or musical.
Step-Ona-Stage is taking the comedic route for its play, “Beau Jest,” which will be performed at 7 p.m. Sept. 29-30 and Oct. 1 at Lake Miona Regional Recreation Complex.
Tickets are $15 for Villages residents and guests with proper ID, and are available during rehearsal times, 4-6 p.m. Sundays at Lake Miona, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Manatee Recreation Center, and 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Lake Miona.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.