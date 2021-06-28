Only in The Villages: Quilting friends celebrate birthdays

Friends who share a love of quilting decided to have an ‘Everything’ celebration in The Villages on Tuesday.
Members of the Mamie’s Quilters got to celebrate birthdays, holidays and every other fun event they missed out on while they could only meet in a limited capacity.
Sheryl Noland is one of three women who are a part of the “sunshine squad” — what the friends have nicknamed the party-planning committee. The group send out cards for birthdays or when someone is sick, get supplies for parties and more.
Noland said Tuesday was their “Happy Everything SF (so far)” party.
