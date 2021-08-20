Only in The Villages: Powerlifting drives stroke recovery

When Glenn Decker and his wife stepped onto a putting green six months after a stroke that left him with no movement on the right side of his body, he couldn’t wipe the smile off his face.
“We went on a Sunday afternoon and I just had a big grin on my face, because I could actually putt,” Decker said.
That was just the beginning of Decker’s impressive recovery.
In January 2018, Decker, of the Village of LaBelle, had a stroke that ran the risk of permanently hindering his ability to move. But he was determined to not let that happen.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.