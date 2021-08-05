Only in The Villages: Origami classes

Many people call Wayne Tahara “Mr. Origami” — including himself. People working at restaurants gave him the nickname.
Tahara, of the Village of Silver Lake, sometimes will make origami pieces when he is out eating or walking down the street. If he sees someone he thinks would enjoy an origami piece, he makes one for them.
Whenever he walks into restaurants at which he’s a regular, the staff calls him “Mr. Origami.”
Tahara has been making origami for several years, including birds and other animals, spinning toys and beaks.
He offers classes to people or groups to help them learn how to do origami, so they can appreciate the multiple benefits that come with it. He’s looking to teach people or groups in The Villages.
