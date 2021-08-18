Only in The Villages: Operation Babylift reunion

Kim Wicker, of Ocala, sits with her father Ron Landbeck, of the Village of Tamarind Grove, and Jim Deutch, standing, of Village Santiago at Lake Miona Recreation Complex.

 Cindy Skop, Daily Sun

Villager Ron Landbeck had always wanted a daughter. And thanks to the collapse of the South Vietnamese government in 1975, he got one.

But within the past couple of months, the story of Landbeck’s family has taken a twist, as he learned that a fellow Villager may have been instrumental in facilitating the adoption.

The tale begins with a paper plate.

In April 1975, Landbeck was serving in the U.S. Air Force at Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii. While on a camping trip with his then-wife Bonnie, he met a pediatrician who was on the board of a Catholic orphanage in Saigon.

