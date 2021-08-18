Only in The Villages: Operation Babylift reunion

Villager Ron Landbeck had always wanted a daughter. And thanks to the collapse of the South Vietnamese government in 1975, he got one.
But within the past couple of months, the story of Landbeck’s family has taken a twist, as he learned that a fellow Villager may have been instrumental in facilitating the adoption.
The tale begins with a paper plate.
In April 1975, Landbeck was serving in the U.S. Air Force at Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii. While on a camping trip with his then-wife Bonnie, he met a pediatrician who was on the board of a Catholic orphanage in Saigon.
