Only in The Villages: Opening polo week in The Villages

Spectators join The Villages Polo Cheerleaders in a cheer following Sunday’s season-opening tournament finale at The Villages Polo Club.

 Cody Hills, Daily Sun

Beneath sun-drenched skies, the sport of polo — and its enthusiastic local following — made a grand return Sunday at The Villages Polo Club.

A near-capacity crowd took in the season-opening tournament finale, with Galaxy Home Solutions swiping an 8.5-8 victory over UnitedHealthcare in the pro-pool event presented by Salon Jaylee.

The opener to the 2021 fall season of play kicked off eight consecutive weekends of action at the picturesque 250-acre facility, with the campaign running through Nov. 21. Matches take place 3 p.m. Fridays and 1 p.m. Sundays, with tickets available in advance at all Villages Box Office outlets.

