Only in The Villages: Opening polo week in The Villages

Beneath sun-drenched skies, the sport of polo — and its enthusiastic local following — made a grand return Sunday at The Villages Polo Club.
A near-capacity crowd took in the season-opening tournament finale, with Galaxy Home Solutions swiping an 8.5-8 victory over UnitedHealthcare in the pro-pool event presented by Salon Jaylee.
The opener to the 2021 fall season of play kicked off eight consecutive weekends of action at the picturesque 250-acre facility, with the campaign running through Nov. 21. Matches take place 3 p.m. Fridays and 1 p.m. Sundays, with tickets available in advance at all Villages Box Office outlets.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.