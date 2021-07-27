Only in The Villages: National Para-Dragon initiative

The popularity of dragon boating as a sport has grown exponentially over the past decade. More paddlers and teams are racing in a wider variety of demographics than ever before.
However, there is one group that still has been underserved in the sport’s ascent — para-athletes.
While there are divisions sorted by age and gender, there has never been an adapted program to introduce prospective paddlers with impairments to the sport. Until now.
Liz Bradley, of the Village of Liberty Park, spearheaded an initiative this year to make dragon boating more accessible to para-athletes through the United States Dragon Boat Federation.
