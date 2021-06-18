Only in The Villages: miracle adoption

Chrisha Richelle Bender was full of emotions as she flew into Orlando International Airport from Utah late Sunday night.
“I cried on the plane,” the 23-year-old said. “I was a bucket of tears on the plane.”
She was coming to The Villages to visit her biological grandfather, David Brubaker, whom she hadn’t seen since she first met him when she was 14 years old.
Bender was adopted, and David is the father of her biological mother, Richelle Brubaker. Bender planned the trip to catch up with him for the first time as an adult.
“As I touched down into Orlando, I was like ‘oh my gosh this is a huge deal to me’,” Bender said. “I was kind of a bucket of tears three days prior to me coming out here, too ... I didn’t know what I was going to say or do, or how I was going to feel when I finally got to see a grandpa who has loved me for 23 years and I haven’t really gotten to know, and I have also loved from afar for 23 years.”
