Only in The Villages: Mike Pintar paints Ryder Cup golf course holes

Michael Pintar recently teed up a couple of paintings in honor of one of the biggest golf tournaments.
A couple of weeks ago, using different photos as references, Pintar painted holes No. 7 and 17 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin, the site of this year’s Ryder Cup.
“No. 7 is probably the most dramatic and most photographed hole of the 18 holes,” said Pintar, of the Village of Lake Deaton. “Hole 17 also presents itself as a very picturesque hole because it’s on the shoreline of Lake Michigan.”
In 2003, Pintar went to Whistling Straits for the PGA Championship where he saw Vijay Singh take home the top prize.
