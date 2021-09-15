Only in The Villages: Mentorship programs make difference for children

Karen Kampel wakes up every morning trying to decide what fun things she can do next with her “Little,” a 7-year-old girl named Faith.
Each time they are together, they go for rides in the golf cart, play on playgrounds, do arts and crafts or swim in the local pools.
The Village of Fenney resident has been the director of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay program since it was brought to Sumter County in 2015 and has been involved with the program for almost seven years.
Her favorite thing about the program is hanging out with her Little.
