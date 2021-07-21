Only in The Villages: Local pastor retiring

The Rev. Dan Kelm had been planning his retirement for the last few years, and he admits that he tried to coincide his final worship service with a pair of milestones.
“This past May, we celebrated the church’s 25th anniversary,”said Kelm, the senior pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Summerfield. “And earlier this month, I marked my 40th anniversary in ministry. Given those milestones, I thought it would be appropriate to begin the next chapter in my life.”
Kelm will perform his last service as Trinity Lutheran’s senior pastor on July 25. It will end a part of his life that began when he graduated Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary in 1981. Shortly after graduating, he helped establish a mission church in Indianapolis.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.