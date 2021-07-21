Only in The Villages: Local pastor retiring

As the service comes to an end, Sue Schnabel, of Stonecrest, wishes The Rev. Dan Kelm a heartfelt farewell at Trinity Lutheran Church.

 Cindy Skop, Daily Sun

The Rev. Dan Kelm had been planning his retirement for the last few years, and he admits that he tried to coincide his final worship service with a pair of milestones.

“This past May, we celebrated the church’s 25th anniversary,”said Kelm, the senior pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Summerfield. “And earlier this month, I marked my 40th anniversary in ministry. Given those milestones, I thought it would be appropriate to begin the next chapter in my life.”

Kelm will perform his last service as Trinity Lutheran’s senior pastor on July 25. It will end a part of his life that began when he graduated Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary in 1981. Shortly after graduating, he helped establish a mission church in Indianapolis.

