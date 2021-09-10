Only in The Villages: Keeping vintage in use

Keith Ido shows off part of his phonograph collection, a 1924 Victrola phonograph with a hand-painted horn.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

In a world of rapidly advancing technology, most people often don’t think to use “outdated” equipment.

Why use an old junker of a car or paperweight of a computer when you can buy sleeker models that look better, are faster and perform more efficiently?

Not all people are of this mindset, though, as many find a unique quality in the quirky and old.

Some like to cherish items from the past and give them new life by using them.

Keith Ido has a collection of 30 record players shared between himself and his son.

Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.