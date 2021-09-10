Only in The Villages: Keeping vintage in use

In a world of rapidly advancing technology, most people often don’t think to use “outdated” equipment.
Why use an old junker of a car or paperweight of a computer when you can buy sleeker models that look better, are faster and perform more efficiently?
Not all people are of this mindset, though, as many find a unique quality in the quirky and old.
Some like to cherish items from the past and give them new life by using them.
Keith Ido has a collection of 30 record players shared between himself and his son.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.