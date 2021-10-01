Only in The Villages: Homecoming Week wrap up

“Tradition and culture go hand in hand here,” said Villages High School Principal Rob Grant. A school week filled with dress-up days and a powder puff game will be capped off with a football game at 7 tonight at The H.G. Morse Range.
Students got a break from their uniforms with events such as Fandom Day on Tuesday, when students dressed up as their favorite TV or movie character. On Monday, students dressed as something that began with the first letter of their name.
Activities coordinator and administrative assistant Christina Murphy and the VHS administration put together the events.
