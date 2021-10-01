Only in The Villages: Homecoming Week wrap up

Today

Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High near 90F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 88F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.