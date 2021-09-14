Only in The Villages: Disc golf grows in The Villages

A group of friends meeting every week to play nine holes is far from an unusual sight in The Villages. But the participants in Alan Krause’s group aren’t swinging golf clubs or hitting balls — they’re throwing discs.
Members of The Villages Disc Golf Chain Gang Club get together once a week around The Villages to participate in the growing sport.
“It’s very laid back; it’s very friendly,” said Ray Zacholski, of the Village of Collier. “It’s a great group of people to play with.”
