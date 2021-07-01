As the threat of COVID-19 dissipates and houses of worship resume in-person worship and activities, several area churches plan to go all out to celebrate the Fourth of July.
New Covenant United Methodist Church will present its annual worship ceremony of God and country at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday inside the Christian Life Center of the church, located at 3470 Woodridge Drive in The Villages, behind Publix.
“The special services will feature singers joined by a small wind ensemble, piano, organ and guest soloists,” said Brad Collins, communions director for New Covenant UMC. “There will also be a special message by our senior pastor, the Rev. Harold Hendren.”
