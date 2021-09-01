Only in The Villages: Charitable Crafters

Villagers are turning their creativity into tangible objects, passing on their creations to help provide some comfort in other people’s lives.
As a whole, the Quilting Guild of The Villages is working on two short-term projects. A Girl Scout is collecting quilts to give to patients at the Orlando Veterans Administration Hospital at Lake Nona on Veterans Day.
The group is also donating quilts to The Villages Friends of the Salvation Army for its “Soup Off” fundraiser in November, as well as making microwavable bowl cozies for each soup bowl.
