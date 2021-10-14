Only in The Villages: Camp Villages Pumpkin Palooza event

Nico Ruiz De Somocurcio-Miller’s face lit up as he saw his pumpkin erupt like a volcano.
The 6-year-old added some vinegar, green food coloring and baking soda to the inside of his pumpkin to have it erupt with green “lava,” a color he chose because, he said, it was his favorite.
Nico enjoyed the craft along with his younger sister, Bianca Ruiz De Somocurcio-Miller, 4; his two older sisters, Summer Jackson, 10, and Skye Jackson, 13; and his grandparents and mother. Nico, his sisters and his mother were all visiting The Villages from Nashville, Tennessee.
