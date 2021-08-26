Only in The Villages: Blues Society reunites with scholarship recipients

Last week’s show was not unlike a typical Villages Blues Society performance, featuring star talent. The two young headliners – David Julia and Trey Wanvig – could be well on their way.
Both recipients of the club’s music scholarship performed at the show called “I Knew You When,” “because these two could easily become famous, like B.B. King,” said Marcia Adams, president of The Villages Blues Society.
“We want to keep our members in touch with how both Trey and David are growing as musicians,” she said. “Plus the fact that we 100 percent support their generation with keeping our small genre, the blues, alive for generations to come.”
